How do you know what dose is best for you?

Dosing CBD can be difficult. Especially if you are a beginner or want to try CBD. But also advanced users sometimes encounter problems. The fact that there is no universal dosage does not make things easier. Everyone is different and therefore reacts differently to CBD. The perfect dosage varies from person to person. We understand that this can be confusing. However, there is no need to worry.

It is quite possible to achieve the correct personal dosage. In this blog post, we give five tips to make your dosage easier. If you follow these tips, the correct dosage is within your reach.

Consider a build-up period

If you are starting with CBD, it is important to know that CBD needs a build-up period that can take up to fourteen days; CBD needs to accumulate in your body. Therefore, if you do not notice anything after a week, it is possible that the CBD has not yet built up sufficiently.

During the building period, it is important to start with a low dose. Our team provides you with a manual with useful information that is listed in detail with intake recommendations.

Don’t notice any difference after two weeks? Then you may want to consider increasing the dosage. For more information, see tip 3.

Pay attention to the CBD percentage

There are many CBD products on the market. Moreover, these products often have different percentages of CBD. For example, you will find 2.5% oils but also 30%.

So be careful when buying CBD products. Take a critical look at your situation and use our questionnaire to find the best product.

Increase (and decrease) slowly

Once you have completed the building period, you can go in search of the right dosage for you. You can do this by increasing or decreasing gently until you get the desired result.

You take morning, afternoon, and/or evening and it makes no difference after a few days? You need to increase the dosage. In order to evaluate the effects of this increase or decrease, you should take this new dose for a few days before adjusting the dose again.

If you continue to experiment in this way and keep increasing the dosage a little, you will automatically find the time when you reach the correct dosage.

Have you accumulated too much and noticed a better effect with a lower dose? Then it is important to reduce this dose.

Listen to your body

If you want to achieve the correct CBD dosage, it is extremely important to listen carefully to your body. Pay close attention to your body’s signals.

It is not always easy to listen carefully to your body. Often, we ignore signals or attribute certain signals to other factors.

To learn more, it’s helpful to consider how you feel. Ask yourself if the changes have anything to do with CBD. Or is there another cause? If you update your notebook daily, you will see some developments and get a better idea of your situation.

It is especially important not to take too much CBD. It is not dangerous at all, but CBD is a valuable and expensive ingredient. Also, an overdose can be less beneficial.

Combine CBD products

With some CBD products, it is difficult to dose very accurately as they contain a fixed amount of CBD.

Suppose you want to build CBD in your body. A good solution is to buy, for example, an oil. You can then take an infusion or chewing gum, in order to reach the right dosage.

Whatever the reason, if you want to dose very precisely, you can always choose another product with which you can easily supplement the dosage.

